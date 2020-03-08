USA: Trump praises Bolsonaro ahead of their dinner in Mar-a-Lago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President, Donald Trump praised Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, whom he hosted for a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

“He is doing a fantastic job. A great job. Brazil loves him, and the USA loves him,” said Trump, before shaking Bolsonaro’s hand. The two were expected to discuss bilateral relations, including a trade deal and the current situation in Venezuela.

Bolsonaro arrived in the USA for a three-day visit.

