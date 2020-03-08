-
USA: Trump praises Bolsonaro ahead of their dinner in Mar-a-Lago
US President, Donald Trump praised Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, whom he hosted for a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.
“He is doing a fantastic job. A great job. Brazil loves him, and the USA loves him,” said Trump, before shaking Bolsonaro’s hand. The two were expected to discuss bilateral relations, including a trade deal and the current situation in Venezuela.
Bolsonaro arrived in the USA for a three-day visit.
