USA: Trump praises US trade deals, slams “radical left lunatics” for trying to impeach him

US President Donald Trump praised the US trade deal with China as well as the US-Mexico-Canada agreement while slamming Democrats for trying to impeach him, speaking at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention in Austin, on Sunday.

“The two momentous trade deals we completed last week are just the beginning of a really incredible story because nobody thought would ever get here,” said Trump, referring to Phase One Trade agreement with China signed on January 15, as well as to US-Mexico-Canada agreement passed by the Senate.

“We’re achieving what no administration has ever achieved before, and what do I get out of it? Tell me. I get impeached. That’s what I get out of it by these radical left lunatics, I get impeached, but that’s okay. The farmers are sticking with Trump,” concluded the US president.

He also warned Europe, saying if “tremendous” barriers for business and trade with the US won’t go down, “we’re going to have to do things that are very bad for them.”

