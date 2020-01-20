-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump praises US trade deals, slams “radical left lunatics” for trying to impeach him
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump praised the US trade deal with China as well as the US-Mexico-Canada agreement while slamming Democrats for trying to impeach him, speaking at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s convention in Austin, on Sunday.
“The two momentous trade deals we completed last week are just the beginning of a really incredible story because nobody thought would ever get here,” said Trump, referring to Phase One Trade agreement with China signed on January 15, as well as to US-Mexico-Canada agreement passed by the Senate.
“We’re achieving what no administration has ever achieved before, and what do I get out of it? Tell me. I get impeached. That’s what I get out of it by these radical left lunatics, I get impeached, but that’s okay. The farmers are sticking with Trump,” concluded the US president.
He also warned Europe, saying if “tremendous” barriers for business and trade with the US won’t go down, “we’re going to have to do things that are very bad for them.”
Video ID: 20200120-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly