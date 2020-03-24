Share
0 0 0 0

USA: Trump quick with social distancing as task force member reveals she had fever

31 mins ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump showed his ‘social-distancing’ skilled after a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force revealed she had a fever over the weekend.

Video ID: 20200324-015

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-015
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment