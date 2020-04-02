-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump says China’s coronavirus numbers are “a little bit on the light side”
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump commented on the recent China’s reports about the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Washington DC, Wednesday.
“The numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side. And I’m being nice when I say that relative to what we witnessed and what was reported,” said the US president.
Trump stressed that China will be “spending $250 billion buying our product” and that “the relationship is good. As to whether or not their numbers are accurate, I’m not an accountant from China.”
Commenting on the question about the intelligence indicating possible attacks on the US troops and assets in Iraq, Trump warned the “supported by Iran” groupd of a “bigger” response in case that happens.
Video ID: 20200402-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly