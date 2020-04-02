USA: Trump says China’s coronavirus numbers are “a little bit on the light side”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump commented on the recent China’s reports about the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Washington DC, Wednesday.

“The numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side. And I’m being nice when I say that relative to what we witnessed and what was reported,” said the US president.

Trump stressed that China will be “spending $250 billion buying our product” and that “the relationship is good. As to whether or not their numbers are accurate, I’m not an accountant from China.”

Commenting on the question about the intelligence indicating possible attacks on the US troops and assets in Iraq, Trump warned the “supported by Iran” groupd of a “bigger” response in case that happens.

