USA: Trump says he has “very good idea” about Kim Jong Un”s health

US President Donald Trump said he had a very good idea about the status of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un’s health, but that he could not discuss it yet, while speaking at the White House on Monday.

“On Kim Jong Un? I can’t tell you exactly. Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now. I just wish him well. I’ve had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, ” said the US president as he explained that a conflict with North Korea would have been unavoidable if he were not in office.

Trump also praised his government’s “aggressive strategy to slow the spread” of COVID-19 as he announced the development of thousands of new beds and ventilators to help patients cope with the pandemic in the US.

The US President added he was “not happy with China” due to their handling of coronavirus and said that “very serious investigations” were being carried out.

With over 988,197 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 56,000 people having died with the disease so far, the United States is the worst hit country in the world, with more cases of the virus than the next five countries combined.

