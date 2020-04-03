-
USA: Trump says he would accept further aid from Russia
US President Donald Trump commented on the recent medical supplies the US received from Russia to fight the coronavirus surge, Washington DC, Thursday.
The US President said that it was “a very nice offer,” with “high quality medical supplies.”
Answering a question if Russia can use this move as “propaganda,” Trump said that he is not concerned about that, adding that if any further suggestions to send more aid come, he will accept them. “If they send things that we need, I will take them,” said the US President.
On Wednesday a Russian military plane with medical aid to help fight the coronavirus outbreak landed in the New York City.
