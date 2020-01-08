USA: Trump says “Iran appears to be standing down” following missile attack

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump said it seemed Iran was “standing down” while issuing a statement in Washington DC on Wednesday, after Iran targeted two bases in Iraq that house US troops in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Quds General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike on Friday.

Video ID: 20200108-050

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200108-050

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly