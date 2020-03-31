-
USA: Trump says US will have enough ventilators to deal with COVID-19 peak
US President Donald Trump said that the US will be in “very good shape” in terms of ventilator numbers to deal with the expected peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, while speaking at a briefing on the coronavirus in Washington DC on Monday.
“We are making a lot and when you see we are talking about hundreds of thousands being made in a very short period of time because if you look at, so we have now ten companies at least making the ventilators,” commented Trump.
“We’re working on the virus, we’re working on that hidden enemy and I think we’re doing a great job on – as good as job as you could possibly do,” he added.
The US currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with over 140,000 infections as of Monday, with death rate expected to peak in two weeks according to government modelling.
