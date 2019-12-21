-
USA: Trump signs defence bill creating US Space Force
US President Donald Trump announced the establishment of the Space Force military branch as he signed a National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA). The announcement was made before the signing ceremony at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Friday.
Trump, accompanied by top military officials, introduced the bill by saying: “The 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act is about making sure our war fighters have the tools, resources and equipment you need to fight and to win, all the time to win. We’re making our military stronger and more powerful than ever before.”
The bill envisages $738 billion (€666 bn) of the defence spending for the fiscal year 2020, being “the highest amount we’ve ever spent on our military,” according to Trump.
