USA: Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office in Washington, DC on Thursday aimed at narrowing protections for the social media companies from liability over the content posted on their platforms, two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump’s tweets.

“The choices that Twitter makes when it chooses to suppress, edit, blacklists, shadow, ban are editorial decisions, pure and simple, they’re editorial decisions. In those moments, Twitter ceases to be a neutral public platform and they become an editor with a viewpoint. And I think we can say it for others also. Whether you are looking at Google, whether you are looking at Facebook, perhaps others,” the president told reporters at the White House.

“What they choose to fact check and what they choose to ignore or even promote is nothing more than a political activism group or political activism, and it’s inappropriate,” he added.

On Tuesday, Twitter placed fact-checking warnings on two of Trump’s tweets that claimed, without evidence, that casting ballots by mail leads to widespread voter fraud.

