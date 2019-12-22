USA: Trump slams “crazy” Nancy Pelosi and Democrats for “violating Constitution”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of “violating the Constitution” as they held the

impeachment vote against him in the House of Representatives last week, speaking at a Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

“Crazy Nancy, she is crazy. So, now she says, you know, she has no case, she has no case, so let’s not submit it. That’s good, right? That’s good. But you know what, (it’s) so unfair, it’s so unfair. She (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) has no case. Did they look bad? They got up the same thing – the Constitution. They are violating the Constitution,” stressed Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not yet sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial, reportedly saying that they will be sent when the Senate trial procedure will be clear.

The US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump 230-197 for abuse of power, in connection with his alleged quid pro quo with the Ukrainian President, and also voted 229-198 for obstruction of Congress for interfering with the investigation into his Ukraine call.

