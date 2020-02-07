USA: Trump slams Democrats after appeals court tosses emoluments case

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump went after the Democrats who sued him over an alleged violation of the country’s Constitution emoluments clause, after a federal appeals court decision dismissed the charge. He was addressing the press in Washington DC on Friday before heading to North Carolina.

“This is the DC Circuit. And we just won the big emoluments case. I think it was a unanimous decision. This was brought by Nancy Pelosi and her group. Just came out a few minutes ago. So I’ll be reading it on the helicopter. But it was a total win. This was brought by 230 Democrats in Congress on emolument. It was another phony case. And we won it three to nothing, we won it unanimously”, Trump explained, only two days after of being acquitted in the impeachment trial.

The President also took the chance to speak about the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who according to him did something “disrespectful” to the country after by ripping up her copy of the State of the Union address, and gave his opinion on Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s performance in Iowa.

“It’s very sad what happened with the Bidens, and it’s also very sad how he’s doing, how he’s doing in the polls. Now I understand the votes are fried in Iowa. They couldn’t even take a simple tabulation, and yet they’re telling you how to run the country and how to run healthcare, I think they fried their votes on computer. Think of it, all the money that the Democrats spent, and the votes are fried,” Trump stated.

“They have no idea who won. They have no idea, but I’ll tell you who won on the Republican side, they accounted for every single vote, and it was a lot of votes, it was a record-setting number of votes. Trump won,” he added.

After praising the United States’ “great success” and China’s “professional” handling of the coronavirus, Trump went on his way to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he is expected to speak at the North Carolina Opportunity Now Summit.

