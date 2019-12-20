-
USA: Trump supporters counter-protest Democratic candidates” debate in LA
Dozens of supporters of Democratic candidates were met with pro-Trump counter-protesters outside Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles on Thursday ahead of the sixth Democratic presidential debate.
Footage shows Democratic supporters carried sign reading the names of their favourite candidates and chanted slogans, while supporters of US President Donald Trump held signs reading “Trump 2020”.
Of the 15 remaining candidates, only six have qualified for December’s debate, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elisabeth Warren, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire activist Tom Steyer and Senator Amy Klobuchar.
The counter-protesters denounced the Democratic-led House of Representatives vote to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power in connection with his alleged quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and obstruction of Congress for interfering with the investigation into a phone call with Zelensky.
