USA: Trump to be “impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate” – Senator Graham

US Senator Lindsey Graham said that the legacy of US President Donald Trump will “include being impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate,” speaking from a press conference in Washington DC, Wednesday.

Graham accused the Democrats of “weaponising impeachment” saying that “the process they use, I think, is dangerous to the Presidency as an institution. When it gets here, my goal is to have a short a trial as possible.”

“I am not going to support witnesses being called for by the President. I am not going to support witnesses being called by Senator Schumer,” stated the US Senator, adding that “I think most Senators on our side are ready to move forwards.”

Graham continued, “I think a motion to dismiss is probably not going to be in order, I think it will be required to listen to the House’s case based on the record assembled to impeach,” adding that “then we’ll move to final passage. I don’t want a motion to dismiss, I want a vote on the articles themselves.”

Asked whether he was in communication with Trump, Graham said, “I told him, Mr. President, when you look at the last week, you’ve accomplished some things that would be a great year for any normal president. Your legacy is going to now include being impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate.”

