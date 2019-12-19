-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump to be “impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate” – Senator Graham
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US Senator Lindsey Graham said that the legacy of US President Donald Trump will “include being impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate,” speaking from a press conference in Washington DC, Wednesday.
Graham accused the Democrats of “weaponising impeachment” saying that “the process they use, I think, is dangerous to the Presidency as an institution. When it gets here, my goal is to have a short a trial as possible.”
“I am not going to support witnesses being called for by the President. I am not going to support witnesses being called by Senator Schumer,” stated the US Senator, adding that “I think most Senators on our side are ready to move forwards.”
Graham continued, “I think a motion to dismiss is probably not going to be in order, I think it will be required to listen to the House’s case based on the record assembled to impeach,” adding that “then we’ll move to final passage. I don’t want a motion to dismiss, I want a vote on the articles themselves.”
Asked whether he was in communication with Trump, Graham said, “I told him, Mr. President, when you look at the last week, you’ve accomplished some things that would be a great year for any normal president. Your legacy is going to now include being impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate.”
Video ID: 20191219-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191219-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly