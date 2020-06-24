USA: Trump vows to stop “left-wing mob” from toppling statues with 10-year prison sentences

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump assured his supporters that he would stop the “left-wing mob” from tearing down statues of prominent figures of US history while speaking at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday.

“The radical left, they hate our history, they hate our values, and they hate everything we prize as Americans,” Trump said, adding “the left-wing mob is trying to demolish our heritage so they can replace it with a new repressive regime that they alone control. They are tearing down statues, desecrating monuments and purging dissenters. It’s not the behaviour of a peaceful political movement. It’s the behaviour of totalitarians and tyrants and people who don’t love our country.”

Trump went on to criticise and question the logic behind tearing own a statue of Union Civil War General and former President Ulysses S. Grant in San Francisco, who was instrumental in defeating the Confederate Army, and added “we’ll stop it, don’t worry, just don’t worry about it. 10 years is a long time to spend in prison.”

“We believe that the beloved heroes of American history should not be torn down by militant mobs but be held up as an example to the world,” Trump added.

Trump also echoed remarks he previously made to the cheers of those in attendance, referring to COVID-19 as “Kung-flu.”

Trump’s comments come in the wake of a growing trend of statue-toppling in the United States and around the world, as citizens of former colonial powers and the United States reconcile with past actions and important figures in their countries’ histories, a trend that was sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Video ID: 20200624-010

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200624-010

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly