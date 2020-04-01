-
USA: Trump warns US faces “very, very painful two weeks” amid corona crisis
US President Donald Trump warned that the US faces a “very, very painful two weeks” as the coronavirus outbreak is predicted to worsen, while speaking at a press briefing in Washington DC on Tuesday.
“This is going to be a rough two week period” he said, while adding that when things improved it would be “all of a sudden” like a “burst of light.”
US government projections, which were displayed in graph form at the conference, project that between 100,000 and 240,000 people could die from the coronavirus in the country, despite the measures currently in place.
The US is the worst hit country by the pandemic, with more than 165,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 3,100 fatalities.
