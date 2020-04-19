-
USA: Trump welcomes “positive signs” that COVID-19 outbreak has “passed its peak” in US
US President Donald Trump said that there were “a number of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak,” while speaking at a coronavirus task force briefing in the White House in Washington DC on Saturday.
Trump added that there were “very positive trends for winning, we’re going to win, we will close it out.”
The president added that “the United States has produced dramatically better health outcomes than any other country, with the possible exception of Germany,” before making comparisons between death tolls in the US and some European nations.
He also repeated allegations that China has the largest number of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak, although he did not provide evidence this was the case.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University there are over 732,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, with over 38,600 people dying with the virus as of Saturday.
