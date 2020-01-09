USA: Trumps administration unveils plan to exempt major projects from environmental review

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump unveiled a proposal for major changes to environmental law, which would streamline approval for major energy and infrastructure projects in Washington DC on Thursday.

In order to speed up the approval process, the changes would bypass thorough environmental reviews and climate change considerations for projects like oil pipelines, roads, and bridges.

“For the first time in over 40 years today, we are issuing a proposed new rule under the national environmental policy act to completely overhaul the dysfunctional bureaucratic system that has created these massive obstructions,” said Trump, as he assured “strong environmental and safety regulation” will still be implemented.”

The proposals come a week after the 50th anniversary of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which was introduced on January 1, 1970, by President Richard Nixon.

