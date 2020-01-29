-
USA: Trump’s defence team presents closing arguments at impeachment trial
US President Donald Trump’s defence team presented arguments on the fifth day of the impeachment trial in Washington DC on Tuesday.
The impeachment lawyer Patrick Philbin blamed the Democrats’ House managers for a lack of standards in defining the offences Trump is charged with.
The lawyer claimed that the definition of the ‘abuse of power’ charge was “entirely based on subjective motive, not objective standards, not predefined offences.”
Philbin went on saying “the president can do something that is perfectly lawful, perfectly within his authority”, however, if “the reason in the president’s mind is something that they ferreted out and decide is wrong, that becomes impeachable”, alleging that the charges were presented in a subjective and “malleable” way.
Trump is facing impeachment over charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress, but with a Republican majority in the Senate and a super-majority required for a conviction, the president looks set to remain in office.
