USA: Trump”s US-Mexico border construction ongoing despite coronavirus emergency
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump’s administration is continuing to construct new border wall segments in Arizona, as footage from Wednesday shows.
Drone footage revealed steady progress on the wall, which cuts through several wildlife refuges and national monuments, including Native American burial sites.
The town of Ajo has seen a new influx of guests in its trailer parks and motels, where construction workers contracted to work on the project temporarily reside.
Local residents have reportedly expressed fear that the constant movement of people from across the country to their small town increases their exposure to the coronavirus, although the governor of Arizona has implemented a strict stay-at-home order.
Though the Trump administration’s motivations remain unclear, many suspect the upstart of construction is linked to concerns over cross-border transmission of coronavirus.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 951,900 people and killed over 48,000, as the epicentre of the pandemic shifts to the US where the COVID-19 cases have surpassed 216,000 with more than 5,000 deaths, as of Thursday.
