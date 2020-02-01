-
USA: “Truth will eventually come out” – Senate Minority Leader Schumer on Trump”s impeachment trial
Democratic senators expressed their concerns about Republicans’ decision to vote against a hearing with additional witnesses in US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a press conference before the Senate’s vote on the matter, in Washington DC on Friday.
Senator from Washington, Patty Murray said that by voting against the witnesses’ subpoena, Republicans “are about to choose a cover-up, rather than a fair trial, and put President Trump before the United States of America.”
Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer, stressed that ” the truth will eventually come out” and concluded by saying that “every Republican who voted to hide the truth in an impeachment trial of the President, will have to answer for it.”
The Senate later voted 51 to 49 against admitting additional witnesses and documents in the trial. Trump is facing charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress, but with a Republican majority in the Senate he looks set to remain in office
