USA: Two killed, one in critical condition after Texas church shooting

At least two people have died and another was injured after a gunman opened fire in the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

Footage shows the police presence at the scene in the aftermath of the shooting.

According to initial reports, the shooter is believed to be one of the dead.

