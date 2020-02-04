USA: Two people killed, toddler injured in Texas university shooting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Two women were killed and a 2-year-old child was wounded in a shooting in a residence hall of Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.

Footage shows the site of the shooting at the campus cordoned off by police. Officers can be seen carrying out investigation enquiries, as students were left to speculate if the perpetrator was still at large.

“They didn’t say anything about finding who did it, and that’s, that’s shocking. It’s nerve-wracking because they could still be out here. They could be a classmate of mine. They could be one of my friends, RAs (residential assistants) or anyone. They could be anyone, and we don’t know. I’m, like, supposed to go on, knowing that?” said Adam Sobetke, a student.

The toddler who taken to a nearby hospital is said to be in a stable condition.

