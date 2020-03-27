-
USA: US Navy hospital ship arrives to ease coronavirus strain on LA hospitals
The US Navy hospital ship ‘Mercy’ arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday to provide assistance to local hospitals that are expected to come under increasing strain due the coronavirus outbreak.
The vessel is kitted out with 12 fully equipped operating rooms, 1,000 hospital beds, radiology services, a medical lab, pharmacy, optometry lab, a CAT-scanner and two oxygen producing plants.
The ship will host patients who are not infected with COVID-19, to reduce the number of patients in local hospitals on land, responding to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for help ahead of the upcoming coronavirus peak in the US.
According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, USA is the most affected country worldwide by the coronavirus, having surpassed China, with 86,012 cases and 1,301 fatalities.
