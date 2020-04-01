-
USA: US Open tennis complex to be turned into COVID-19 hospital
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday that parts of the tennis complex which is the home of the US Open would be turned into a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.
Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in New York City, de Blasio said “this crisis will not go on forever. It will be very intense but thank god it will be brief.”
He added that he was “inspired by the fact that people are stepping up and we have set a very, very high bar of what we need to create in the next few weeks.”
The temporary field hospital will have a total capacity of 350 beds.
New York City is one of the main epicentres of the global coronavirus pandemic with over 33,000 confirmed cases and 776 deaths according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.
