USA: US President Trump denies knowing Giuliani’s associate Parnas

US President Donald Trump denied any knowledge of Lev Parnas, a personal associate to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who recently said in an interview that the President was aware of the plan to push Ukraine to launch an investigation on the Bidens. His remarks were made in the Oval Office in Washington DC on Thursday.

“Well, I don’t know him. I don’t know Parnas other than I guess I had pictures taken, which I do with thousands of people, including people today that I didn’t meet. But, just met them. I don’t know him at all. Don’t know what he is about. Don’t know where he comes from. Know nothing about him,” said Trump.

“Perhaps he’s a fine man. Perhaps he’s not,” he added.

On Wednesday, Soviet-born businessman and Giuliani’s associate, implicated Trump in the Ukraine pressure campaign, something the President denies vigorously.

