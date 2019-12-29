-
USA: Victims rushed to hospital as police investigate knife attack
Mandatory Credit: MikesOffice
Police is on the hunt for a yet unidentified person who attacked and wounded several Hasidic Jews at a Hanukkah party hosted by an ultra-Orthodox rabbi at his Monsey home on Saturday.
Footage shows first responders at the scene in the aftermath of the stabbing.
At least five Hasidic Jews have been wounded and taken to nearby hospitals according to police. One of the victims was reportedly stabbed at least six times. The unnamed man is said to have concealed his face with a scarf as he entered the house where the rabbi was celebrating with friends and family and took off in a grey Nissan Sentra. Witnesses reportedly saw the attacker’s licence plate.
Anti-Semitic attacks have been on the rise in recent months in the New York area, with the last deadly attack being the kosher market shooting where four people were killed in Jersey City on December 10.
