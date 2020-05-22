-
USA: Victoria’s Secret to close a quarter of its stores
World-renowned lingerie designer and manufacturer Victoria’s Secret is closing a quarter of its stores in both the United States and Canada over the next several months, according to information posted on Wednesday by L Brancs Inc. which owns the company.
Footage filmed on Thursday shows a closed Victoria’s Secret location on 5th Avenue in New York City.
According to reports, the company indicated that sales had dropped 37 per cent in the last quarter, and that nearly all of the company’s locations have been forced to close since mid march due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
