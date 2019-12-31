-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Vigil held for victims of deadly Texas church shooting
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A vigil was held for two victims of a deadly shooting during Sunday service at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement near Fort Worth, as footage from Monday shows.
The gunman, who was reportedly identified as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, was shot and killed by parishioners during the incident.
Kathy Rogers, one of those who attended the vigil, said: “I’m just grateful that this church had in place a plan to help protect their members and I’m grateful that God gave them the strength and the quickness of mind to be able to [respond] so quickly.”
The motive behind the attack is being investigated.
Video ID: 20191231-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly