USA: Vigil held for victims of deadly Texas church shooting

A vigil was held for two victims of a deadly shooting during Sunday service at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement near Fort Worth, as footage from Monday shows.

The gunman, who was reportedly identified as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, was shot and killed by parishioners during the incident.

Kathy Rogers, one of those who attended the vigil, said: “I’m just grateful that this church had in place a plan to help protect their members and I’m grateful that God gave them the strength and the quickness of mind to be able to [respond] so quickly.”

The motive behind the attack is being investigated.

