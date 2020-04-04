-
USA: Volunteer veterans patrol SF”s Chinatown to fight coronavirus-related racism
A group of US veterans in San Francisco have volunteered to patrol the streets of the city’s Chinatown to fight racism stirred amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not vigilantes, we do not use violence and we do not promote any violent activities,” said the founder of United Peace Keepers Leanna Louie as her group of volunteers held watch.
The novel coronavirus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year has infected more than a million people worldwide and claimed as many as 60,000 lives.
