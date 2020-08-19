USA: Volunteers build huts for the homeless in Las Vegas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Volunteers were seen building small wooden huts for homeless people who are living in and around a series of drainage tunnels along Interstate-15 in North Las Vegas, as seen on Tuesday.

According to local reports, about 100 people live in the encampment where the huts are being built.

“To have a place you can lock yourself in at night, feel comfortable, lock your belongings in during the day so you’re not carrying them all around from service to service and not having them stolen from not being locked away. All of that is extremely useful to this people. That’s why they are such on high demand, we have a lot of people interested,” said Robert Majors, a builder and member of the so-called Sidewalk Project, a non-profit that aims to “empower houseless communities around the world.”

The insulated huts cost about €502 (US$ 600) apiece. The group has already built 10 and have said they have enough donations to build six more.

“It’s incredible to me that we haven’t gotten everybody into a home. Growing up myself from rental to rental and watching the struggle of trying to keep shelter is proof enough that people need more stability in their life than just like fighting to have a roof over their head,” added Majors.

