-
Beirut explosion: One week on - 22 mins ago
-
Fresh clashes in Belarus after Lukashenko challenger Tikhanouskaya flees country - 31 mins ago
-
US – Joe Biden: Who is Kamala Harris? - 31 mins ago
-
Belarus protests erupt for third night in a row - 56 mins ago
-
Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for running mate - 58 mins ago
-
Belarus election challenger Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - about 1 hour ago
USA: Voters head to polls in Minnesota primary as “Squad” member Ilhan Omar seeks reelection
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Voters headed to polls in Minnesota Democratic primary elections in Crytal on Tuesday as ‘The Squad’ member Ilhan Omar sought reelection.
One of the voters Jacob Labelle said he had intentionally voted against Omar.
”I am basically out here voting strategically in a Democrat category to get Ilhan Omar out of congress because the DFL has gone far too left,” said Labelle.
Another voter expressed his support for Omar because of her experience in Minnesota.
Omar won the primary against her challenger Antone Melton-Meaux joining ‘The Squad’ members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan in their primary wins.
Video ID: 20200812-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200812-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly