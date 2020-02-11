USA: Voters head to polls in New Hampshire primary

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The race to become Democratic presidential candidate headed to New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Voters at a polling booth in Dover gave their thoughts on who would be the best candidate to defeat US President Donald Trump later this year.

The nation’s first primary follows vote counting difficulties at last week’s Iowa caucuses. come out on top in the second primary.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders come into the primary ahead of the rest of the pack, which includes Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Michael J Bloomberg and Amy Klobuchar.

