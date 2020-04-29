USA: Voters head to the polls in Maryland amid state of emergency

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A special election is being held in Baltimore on Tuesday to determine who will replace former Congressman Elijah Cummings, who died in October, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Footage shows the Edmonson Westside High School in Baltimore, one of three polling stations Marylanders could go in person to cast their ballots.

Those who have received a mail-in ballot could drop their votes in drop boxes placed across Baltimore.

“It seems to be going very slow this morning, I anticipated a better crowd than what I see now and hopefully as the day progresses more voters will be coming out,” said election officer Armistead Jones, fearing the coronavirus state of emergency might cause a low turnout.

“Because of the coronavirus, I was available at 7 o’clock, but I didn’t wanna be in first in the morning, because I presumed that there would be a lot of people trying to get in and get out, so I waited until now, expecting that would be empty, and it was,” told voter John Timothy Thompson.

Two candidates are competing for the congressional seat in Maryland’s District 7: Republican Kimberly Klacik and Democrat Kweisi Mfume. Results are expected to come in starting at 8:00 PM local time (00:00 GMT).

Video ID: 20200428-050

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200428-050

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly