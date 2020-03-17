-
USA: Wall Street half-empty amid coronavirus restrictions
Streets around the New York Stock Exchange were half-empty on Tuesday, following restrictions on public life announced by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo amid the coronavirus crisis.
Restaurants, theatres and casinos closed as of Monday in New York City, while gatherings of more than 50 people were also banned.
According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States currently has 3,487 cases of the coronavirus with 68 deaths.
