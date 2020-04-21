USA: Wall Street opens lower for second straight day amid plunge in oil prices

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Following the dramatic drop in crude oil prices on Monday amid a lowering demand for energy, the New York Stock Exchange opened lower for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Prices for US oil plunged below zero per barrel on Monday, taking the general markets down as well, with Dow Jones Industrial index dropping by 2.44%.

Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed last week on a massive cut in oil production for May and June.​

