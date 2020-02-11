-
USA: Warren calls for abolishing of the Electoral College ahead of New Hampshire primary
US Senator and Democratic Party Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren held a campaign rally at Rochester Opera House in New Hampshire just ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
During the rally, Warren called for abolishing the Electoral College.
“It’s time to get rid of the Electoral College. I want to be the last president elected by the Electoral College and be first elected by direct vote, can we do that,” she said.
Warren also addressed the influence of money in political campaigns, saying it was wrong that senator Kamala Harris had been forced to leave the presidential race early, “and the fact that she was forced down out of money, on the same day that a billionaire bought his way on to the democratic debate stage that’s just wrong.”
Democratic presidential hopefuls are holding rallies across New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary, the first in the nation after the Iowa caucuses which saw Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders leading the race.
