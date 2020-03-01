-
USA: Warren determined “to beat Donald Trump”
Democratic presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren, addressed her supporters in Columbia, South Carolina, promising to “beat Donald Trump,” Saturday, before the state’s 2020 US presidential primary election results.
“I’m so happy to be here today and I just want to say to you: My name is Elizabeth Warren and I’m the woman who’s going to beat Donald Trump,” she stressed.
“Job number one – get rid of Donald Trump. Job number two – put Mitch McConnel out of a job. But job number three is to think about the long-term, about what we are running for. Not just what we’re running against, but the kind of America we want to be,” added Warren.
According to reports citing exit polls, Elizabeth Warren is currently on the 5th place in South Carolina primary, with Joe Biden leading the race.
