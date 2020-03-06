USA: Warren quits presidential race after ‘Super Tuesday’ results

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said that she quit Democratic presidential race, speaking outside her campaign headquarters in Cambridge, on Thursday.

Warren secured third place in Democratic primaries, with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders coming first and second respectively.

“So, I announced this morning that I am suspending my campaign for president,” she said, standing with her husband, Bruce Mann, by her side.

“And my job is to keep fighting and to fight this as smartly and effectively as I can,” she concluded.

Warren leaves the race in third place, having won 64 out of the 1,335 delegates declared this far with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden winning 551 and 626 delegates respectively.

Following the news that Michael Bloomberg, currently fourth place, also suspended his campaign yesterday, the Democratic presidential primary race becomes a head-to-head between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Video ID: 20200305-072

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200305-072

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly