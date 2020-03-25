USA: Washington DC streets quiet amid COVID-19 outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Washington DC’s East Capitol street looked quiet and largely void of cars in footage shot on Wednesday, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities in the district have confirmed 137 cases including 2 deaths. There are over 54,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as well as 737 deaths according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of Wednesday.

Video ID: 20200325-063

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200325-063

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly