-
USA: Washington DC streets quiet amid COVID-19 outbreak
Washington DC’s East Capitol street looked quiet and largely void of cars in footage shot on Wednesday, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Authorities in the district have confirmed 137 cases including 2 deaths. There are over 54,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as well as 737 deaths according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of Wednesday.
