USA: Waterspout hits North Carolina as 141 tornado warnings in 24 hours issued in Southeast

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An electrician captured the moment a waterspout picked up along the coast of Oak Island, North Carolina, on Monday morning. The area is currently under threat of severe weather with tornado warnings in place for Carolina Beach, Oak Island and Shallotte.

More than 100,000 of people in southeastern North Carolina have reported power outages on Monday.

It is currently tornado season in the United States. From 12:00 GMT Sunday to 12:00 GMT Monday, the National Weather Service issued 141 separate tornado warnings from Texas to Virginia – an 8-year high.

Video ID: 20200413-031

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200413-031

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly