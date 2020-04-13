-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Waterspout hits North Carolina as 141 tornado warnings in 24 hours issued in Southeast
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
An electrician captured the moment a waterspout picked up along the coast of Oak Island, North Carolina, on Monday morning. The area is currently under threat of severe weather with tornado warnings in place for Carolina Beach, Oak Island and Shallotte.
More than 100,000 of people in southeastern North Carolina have reported power outages on Monday.
It is currently tornado season in the United States. From 12:00 GMT Sunday to 12:00 GMT Monday, the National Weather Service issued 141 separate tornado warnings from Texas to Virginia – an 8-year high.
Video ID: 20200413-031
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200413-031
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly