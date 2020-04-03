USA: “We are walking into a war zone” – NYC Nurses condemn coronavirus working conditions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Two New York City nurses described the struggles facing healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak during an interview outside Mount Sinai West Hospital in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday.

Both nurses spoke of a severe lack of PPE for healthcare workers and support from management during the crisis.

Nurse Diana Torres, who works at Mount Sinai West Hospital, described the situation as akin to “walking into a warzone”, and added that “this is not okay, this is murder.”

Nurse Katherine Fernandez, who declined to state her workplace, said that the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) “is saying things that doesn’t make sense,” including advising them to wear bandanas if medical masks are unavailable.

During a press conference on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that states “should have been building their stockpiles,” and that the federal government is “a back-up, not an ordering clerk.” However, US vice-president Mike Pence said that the federal government is set to send some 200,000 N95 face masks to public health hospitals in New York City.

A 48-year-old assistant nurse manager at Mount Sinai West Hospital, Kious Kelly, died on March 24 after becoming ill with COVID-19. Photographs of workers at same hospital wearing trash bags as personal protective equipment (PPE) recently went viral.

According to the latest figures compiled from global reports by Johns Hopkins University, New York state has 92,381 confirmed cases, with 2,373 deaths, making it the hardest-hit US state by far. Globally, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have hit over 1 million, with a death count of over 50,000.

