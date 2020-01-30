USA: ‘We demand witnesses’ – Pro-impeachment protesters swarm Capitol Hill

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters took to Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Wednesday to demand more witnesses to testify at US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Demonstrators were chanting “We demand witnesses, no more cover-up,” as they were marching with a “Remove Trump” banner.

They later proceeded to deploy a banner featuring Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution, which states the grounds on which the president can be impeached.

Reports indicate that dozens of protesters were arrested by the police during the protest.

Trump is facing impeachment over charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress, but with a Republican majority in the Senate and a super-majority required for a conviction, the president looks set to remain in office.

