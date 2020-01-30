-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: ‘We demand witnesses’ – Pro-impeachment protesters swarm Capitol Hill
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters took to Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Wednesday to demand more witnesses to testify at US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
Demonstrators were chanting “We demand witnesses, no more cover-up,” as they were marching with a “Remove Trump” banner.
They later proceeded to deploy a banner featuring Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution, which states the grounds on which the president can be impeached.
Reports indicate that dozens of protesters were arrested by the police during the protest.
Trump is facing impeachment over charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress, but with a Republican majority in the Senate and a super-majority required for a conviction, the president looks set to remain in office.
Video ID: 20200130-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200130-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly