USA: “We took action to stop, not start a war” – Trump on Soleimani assassination
US President Donald Trump has praised the “flawless” precision strike that killed top Iran general Qasem Soleimani, at a press conference in Palm Beach on Friday.
He blamed his decision to “eliminate” Soleimani on recent “rocket strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly, as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the direction of Soleimani.”
Trump boasted that the US “has the best military by far anywhere in the world. We have the best intelligence in the world.”
He insisted the US “took action last night to stop a war,” just before vowing that any threats from Iran would be dealt with.
