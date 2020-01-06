USA: Weinstein leaves court after first day of criminal trial

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Harvey Weinstein left the New York State Supreme Court after the first day of the criminal trial against him on Monday.

Weinstein, a US former film producer, is facing charges related to a number of alleged sexual crimes, including rape and predatory sexual assault. The former movie mogul denies all charges.

Over 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since the allegations emerged against him in 2017.

