USA: We”ll help other countries including North Korea and Iran – Trump on coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump said that his administration was willing to help to any country struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic including North Korea and Iran. Trump was speaking at a press briefing in Washington DC on Sunday.

“If they need help we’ll give them help. There’s nobody that has what we have, especially with the new tests that are coming out. And North Korea, Iran, by the way, and others. We are open for helping other countries,” said Trump.

Earlier the US President announced the deployment of the national guard on the deadliest day for the country since the outbreak began. 9,339 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, with 117 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

In total, the US has reported 35,224 coronavirus cases with 471 deaths.

Video ID: 20200323-009

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-009

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly