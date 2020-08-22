USA: Wildfires rage in California’s Marin County

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Woodward Fire continued to burn the Point Reyes National Seashore park preserve in Marin County on Friday.

Several roadblocks restrained traffic from the active fires areas with evacuation warnings, as aircraft collected water to battle the blaze.

“For the past several days in the whole town is filled with smoke, and so it’s really hard to go outside,” resident of Bolinas Kate Tehaney said. “We all have our cars packed ready to go but our family wants to fight it as long as they can,” she added.

The Woodward Fire, located in the Point Reyes National Seashore, has burned about 2,000 acres of dense vegetation in a sparsely populated area of coastal Marin County since it started August 18, reportedly being caused by lightning.

According to the latest updates, as many as 64,000 people have been evacuated from the area as the fire is yet to be contained.

