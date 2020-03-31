USA: Work finishes on emergency COVID-19 hospital in NYC”s Central Park

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Volunteers finished construction of an emergency coronavirus field hospital in New York City’s Central Park on Monday.

The 68 bed hospital is expected to open to patients on Tuesday and will be run in partnership by the evangelical Christian group Samaritan’s Purse and Mount Sinai Health System hospital network, who’s eponymous hospital is located near the park.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the US is the country with the largest number of people infected with the coronavirus, with over 159,000 cases and nearly 3,000 fatalities.

New York remains the worst affected US state by the COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 66,000 cases and over 900 deaths.

