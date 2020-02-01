‘Utter chaos’: Coronavirus exposes China healthcare weaknesses

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak is rising in China with the National Health Commission confirming 46 more deaths, bringing the total to 259.

The government is trying to address the shortage of medical personnel by sending thousands of extra doctors and nurses, both civilian and military, to the areas most affected by the outbreak.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from Hong Kong.

