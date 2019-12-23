Uzbekistan polls close: Observers criticise lack of choice

Votes are being counted in Uzbekistan’s parliamentary election, in which observers say there were no genuine opposition choices.

All five parties running are seen as loyal to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

But, it is being hailed as a step away from years of authoritarian rule.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from Tashkent.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Uzbekistan #UzbekistanParliamentaryElection2019 #AlJazeeraEnglish